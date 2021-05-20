Morgan Stanley Raises iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $22.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $22.23 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

