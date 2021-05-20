Morgan Stanley Trims Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price to $136.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $134.21 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $104.54 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

