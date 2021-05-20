Morpheus Labs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $26.18 million and $2.18 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00075008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.17 or 0.01161000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.46 or 0.09796063 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

