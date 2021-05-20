MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €105.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €105.88 ($124.56).

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MOR stock opened at €67.82 ($79.79) on Monday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

