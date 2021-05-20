MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 million-$1.30 million.

MOSY stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. MoSys has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 81.92% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.