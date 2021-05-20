Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

