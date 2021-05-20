Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. 15,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.95. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

