MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,068. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

