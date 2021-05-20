M&T Bank Corp Buys 120,076 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 442.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,076 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 161,985.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 153,886 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $80.86.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.