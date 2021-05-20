M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $136.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.