M&T Bank Corp Sells 8,901 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $183.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $145.41 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.68 and its 200-day moving average is $174.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

