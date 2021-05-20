MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €192.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €192.21 ($226.13).

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ETR MTX opened at €204.70 ($240.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €204.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €118.75 ($139.71) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

