MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.01

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$59.01 and last traded at C$58.80, with a volume of 29207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

