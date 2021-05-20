Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. 474,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

