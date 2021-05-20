Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.88

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.88 and traded as high as $10.74. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 6,050 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

About Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

