Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.81.

NYSE MUR opened at $20.66 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $2,583,292 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

