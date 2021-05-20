Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,755.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,942 shares of company stock worth $1,329,961 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

