MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth $428,000.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.