Nano (NANO) Market Cap Hits $1.10 Billion

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Nano has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $242.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $8.24 or 0.00020465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 43.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,251.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.92 or 0.06844284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $798.42 or 0.01983571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00520080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00173886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.67 or 0.00637676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.90 or 0.00464322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00439057 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.