National Bank Financial Comments on Extendicare Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.96.

TSE EXE opened at C$8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

