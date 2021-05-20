National Bank Financial Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$130.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$129.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.90.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$122.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$118.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.03 and a 12-month high of C$123.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$683,560.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

