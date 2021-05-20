National Bankshares Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$46.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.31.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$37.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.03.

Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

