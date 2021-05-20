National Bankshares Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGC. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

Shares of OGC remained flat at $C$2.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 571,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.12. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

