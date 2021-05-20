National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NNN. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

