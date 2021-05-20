Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 10,603 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.26 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

