Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $207.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average is $165.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

