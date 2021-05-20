Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.62 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $24,476,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $16,434,000.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

NYSE IGT opened at $23.05 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.