Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

NYSE SYF opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

