Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 705 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,537 shares of company stock worth $28,647,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $124.81 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $130.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.