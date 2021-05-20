Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,962 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

VOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

