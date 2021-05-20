NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $495,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.