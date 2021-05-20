Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

