Needham & Company LLC Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

BRKS opened at $93.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.70. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

