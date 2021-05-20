Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 9.4% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shares traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. 661,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,964,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 22.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

