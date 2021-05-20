NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.08 Million in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Slam accounts for about 0.9% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 115,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,577. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

