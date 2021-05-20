NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.93 Million in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Digital Transformation Opportunities makes up 2.5% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 52,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

