Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0006

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Newton has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and $2.26 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

