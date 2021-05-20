Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $152.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NXST opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.01.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

