NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $19.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on NXTC shares. Truist Securities raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextCure by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 285,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXTC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. NextCure has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

