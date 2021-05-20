NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 210,098 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

