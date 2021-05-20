NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $66.01 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

