NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -168.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

