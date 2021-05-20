NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target Increased to $2.25 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

