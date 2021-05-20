NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE opened at $216.30 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $177.91 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.57 and its 200-day moving average is $246.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.86.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

