Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.21

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 3766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.58.

About Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

