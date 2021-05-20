nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $62 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.51 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,742. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. DA Davidson upped their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

