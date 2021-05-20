NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Trading 2.4% Higher

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.45. 479,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,746,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NLS Pharmaceutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

