Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOAH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.20 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,858,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,900,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Noah by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 156,570 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Noah by 611.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 114,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

