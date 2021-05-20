Nord/LB Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

FRA:EVK opened at €28.99 ($34.11) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.00 and a 200-day moving average of €27.59. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

