Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Down 4.1%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s share price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 21,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,648,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth about $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 819,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

